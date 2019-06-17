Sports tourism brings millions into Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The US Youth Soccer Presidents Cup, The US Trampoline and Tumbling National Championships, and the South Atlantic League all-star baseball game will collectively bring in nearly 10 million dollars this week alone.

“Clearly sports is a big market for us, we have great facilities and now we are out there selling it,” says Tim Brady with the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The all-star game at Appalachian Power Park will bring in days of revenue and fun, but it’s the recent investments into the new sports facilities that the Charleston CVB says will hopefully keep the money coming in for years to come.

“Having that kind of facility in the city of Charleston is a huge asset for us from an event recruitment standpoint,” says Brady.

While the renovations to the Coliseum and Convention Center and Shawnee Sports Complex bring the tournaments in, it’s up to that local charm organizers hope will keep the people coming back.

“They are on notice, they are staffed up because this is going to be a big, big week for them,” says Brady.

Restaurants and hotels surrounding the Capital City are seeing first hand what the turnout looks like

“Over the weekend was huge, the past three or four days…just been outrageous we sold everything in the restaurant Sunday was like a Friday night,” says Deno Stanley, owner of Adelphia Sports Bar and Grille.