St Albans 2nd annual Yak Festival slated to be larger

St Albans, W.Va. (WOWK) – The city is hosting its second annual Yak Festival in conjunction with the large kayaking float trip “Tour de Coal.”

St Albans Mayor, Scott James said last year was a success but this year is expected to be bigger and better.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come down and enjoy St Albans. What we have to offer, but also to relax and have a great time,” said James.

Tour de Coal is an eleven mile float trip that begins in Tornado, WV and ends in St Albans where kayakers can grab a bite to eat, check out local art and listen to live music.

Yak Fest will have many art and food vendors lined along Olde Main Street with live bands slotted to perform beginning today at 3 pm. The festival will continue tomorrow at 1 pm following the Tour de Coal.

For a list of vendors and bands, visit the festival’s website.