St. Albans bear on the loose

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – A surprise visitor made it’s way into St. Alban’s this past weekend and is still on the loose.

A black bear was first spotted on Friday afternoon and was last seen Sunday night on Knapp St.

Police tried to push the bear out safely out of the city and they have not spotted it since.

As of right now, there should be no cause for concern, but St. Albans police and DNR suggest to take extra safety precautions such as not leaving food outside or in garbage cans as the odor can attract the bear.

If you do spot the bear, contact St. Albans police immediately.