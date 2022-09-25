ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The City of St. Albans celebrated the city’s history this weekend with RAILS Train Day.

The annual event, this year on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, honors St. Albans Railroad Industry Historic District’s place on the National Register of Historic Places. The district was accepted to the register in 1997.

The celebration took place along the Fourth Avenue Historic Train District.

Several vendors and food trucks came out to the event, which featured several activities for the kids as well as live music for the community to enjoy.

The St. Albans Mini Train was also on site for kids to explore, and the Train Depot and Historical Society Museum were open for the public to visit as well.

“We have a family day event for the kids. The kids get to ride the train for free,” said Steve Z with the St. Albans Area Chamber of Commerce. “The little Hoppy Shores Train from the Kanawha County Commission – it’s great to have here. Plus St. Albans has a little train here too for the even smaller kids to sit in.”

The St. Albans Area Chamber of Commerce says they are looking forward to hosting the event again next year.