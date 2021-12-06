St. Albans City Council to discuss new police department building

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Members of St. Albans City Council Monday night will discuss the possibility of a new police department building.

Mayor Scott James says that the city’s finance committee is recommending the move to the old Chase Bank property on Rt. 60.

As the plan stands right now the building would be purchased and overhauled by Third and Third Construction. Upon completion, the building would then be sold to the St. Albans Regional Development Authority (STARDA) for approximately $1.8m. The city would then pay the STARDA on a monthly basis.

Mayor Scott James says that the current police office was built when the city had about a dozen police officers. Now the city has 26 officers.

At this time, the room where police do interviews is also the same place where the fire department does training, which can create issues, the mayor said.

The mayor says if the plan moves forward the fire department would say housed in the current municipal building. City council meetings would also continue to be held there as well.