ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The city of St. Albans cut the ribbon on the new town square plaza this morning.

The plaza is another part of the revitalization of downtown on Old Main Street.

People can also learn about the rich history of the area, according to officials. St. Albans Mayor Scott James says St. Albans is a city built on small businesses that he calls the glue that keeps the community together.

“These businesses feed off each other. They don’t compete against each other because – you’ve got The Tap, you’ve got Drummy’s (Bar and Grill), you’ve got Shuckers, you’ve got Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes up here, which is definitely a little bit of Heaven,” says James. “These entrepreneurs that are taking a chance on St. Albans – it’s paid off for them, but it’s paid off big for us.”

St. Albans is also celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.