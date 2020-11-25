St. Albans Festival of Lights shines bright

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Check out these lights displays! St. Albans is displaying the shimmering lights as part of the Annual Festival of Lights.

Earlier this month, 13 News showed the behind the scenes when these lights were made by scratch and now, they’re on display. There are familiar favorites as well as several new designs.

The team behind the displays say they used their skills and imagination to turn a single round bar into a illuminated creation.

“This is a family tradition for a lot of people it was for my family so a lot of people are looking forward to this. the way I look at it it is the best social distancing activity you could possibly do you load up with your family in your car and you come through the lights.” Kevin Pennington, St. Albans Part Superintendent

Families can walk through, while still being able to social distance, Wednesday, Nov. 25, and on Thanksgiving Day.

Viewers can stay in their cars and drive thru the lights starting on Friday, Nov. 27 in the evening.