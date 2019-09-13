St. Albans Fire Department trains newest members

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – The St. Albans Fire Department has taken on a new class of Probationary firefighters and they are in the very beginning of the 8-week-intensive fire academy.

Coming up in just a few! Saint Albans WV Fire Posted by Hannah Goetz – WOWK 13 News on Thursday, September 12, 2019

“You can be tired, hot, miserable and you can think you can’t go any farther but you can’t quit,” says Lt. Chris Collins, who has been with the department for eight years.

Thursday was a trying day for the new guys as they worked on forcible entry and ventilation skills wearing full gear in the more than ninety-degree-heat.

Hannah is on a roof with a camera which can only mean one thing…new firefighters are training! Tune in at 5 to see all the hard work these guys are putting in at St. Albans FD🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/A338k8EACU — Hannah Goetz (@HGoetzWOWK) September 12, 2019

“For generations, these guys have been topnotch firefighters and now it is our job as leaders of the fire department to get the new guys to that level and instill those expectations in them,” says St. Albans Fire Chief, Lance Carney.

Probationary firefighters Lilly, Webster and Mason will have to prove themselves over the next few weeks of Fire Academy to stay with the department.