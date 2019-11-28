St. Albans firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving at station

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – Fire stations and police departments alike will be home for some first responders this holiday season. On Thursday, the St. Albans Fire Department A-shift prepared their Thanksgiving dinner at the station.

“So first thing, we clean the turkey and rinse it off and we put it in our pan, and then we are going to take our cajun seasoning,” says firefighter Joey Puterbaugh. “I learned how to cook a turkey over the years from just doing it.. it’s worked out pretty good for me.”

When duty calls and the sirens turn on, the oven turns off until their jobs are done.

“The hardest part about cooking a Thanksgiving dinner at a fire station is all the different calls we get…we have to make sure our food doesn’t spoil or go bad so it’s kind of tricky,” Puterbaugh says.

While they are away from their families their life calling has brought them to a home-away-from-home for the holidays.

“We spend a third of our time with them compared to our families so with the guys we work with we are pretty much all family,” says Puterbaugh.

“The hardest part would be being away from family, but you got to look at it as it’s a second family,” adds Firefighter Tyler Mason.

St. Albans FD tells 13 News the turkey came out perfect!

