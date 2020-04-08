St. Albans girl brings joy to her grandfather’s life through music

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Many people across the country have been struggling with not being able to see or touch a loved one, especially our elderly.

One girl from St. Albans is bringing a little joy to her grandfather, by using her voice.

This is how Autumn Gillisipie usually sings with her grandfather … personal and intimate.

But now, it’s from a distance. Autumn’s “Pawpaw”, as she calls him, suffers from Alzheimer’s and she says singing with him, is what’s kept them close

“Its definitely been difficult to watch him go through that, but when we’re singing you kind of just forget about all of that and focus on the memories,” she says.

Memories Autumn says she will cherish for a lifetime. She says that coping with his illness hasn’t been easy.

“A couple of months ago, he knew my name and was able to talk to me, and not have full conversations but at least talk some,” she says. “And recently he’s been calling me by my mom’s name because he associates me with her from when she was younger.”

But she also adds … that really doesn’t matter.

“He may not know my name but we’re able to sing together, and he’s able to remember these songs,” she says.

Reinforcing that music can be a powerful thing.

And that during these uncertain times, one thing is for certain – Not even a world-wide pandemic can break the love between this grandfather and granddaughter.

