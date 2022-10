A home on the 2200 block of McKinley Ave. in St. Albans sustained severe damage in a fire on Saturday night. Photo Courtesy: St. Albans Fire Department

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—A St. Albans home was severely damaged by a fire on Saturday night.

The St. Albans Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 2200 block of McKinley Ave. at around 8 p.m.

They say that crews quickly knocked down a heavy fire at the rear of the home.

St. Albans FD, Nitro FD, West Side VFD and Jefferson VFD responded.

St. Albans FD says that the homeowner was given an “after-disaster kit,” and the Red Cross was contacted to help in the recovery.