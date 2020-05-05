St. Albans man charged with burglary, attempting to disarm law enforcement officer

Craig Allen Scott, 30, of St. Albans has been charged with burglary and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. May 5, 2020. (Photo Courtesy of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in St. Albans following an alleged home break-in.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch officials received word of a burglary alarm on High Street near St. Albans, and a call moments later from a homeowner saying their security camera system had caught a man breaking into their home.

Deputies responded along with St. Albans police officers but found no one inside after searching the home. After reviewing surveillance video, they identified the suspect as Craig Allen Scott, 30, of St. Albans, according to the sheriff’s department. Scott was located at a nearby residence.

Deputies say Scott allegedly fought with them as he was being arrested and attempted to take one of their tasers, which was then used during the arrest. Scott is now under arrest and charged with burglary and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.

