ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection to an Federal Bureau of Investigation search and raid at a home daycare in St. Albans last week.

According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Billy J. Griffith, 56, of St. Albans has been charged with “distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

After receiving authorization for a federal search warrant, FBI agents said they executed the search at a home in the 900 block of Briar Street in St. Albans on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The complaint states that agents had been investigating alleged child pornography over peer-to-peer networks in 2021 from an IP address connected to the address.

Authorities say they seized “electronic evidence,” including a laptop allegedly owned by Griffith. FBI agents say during a forensic review of the laptop, investigators found “several hundred” images depicting child pornography in a folder.

Last week after the raid first happened, several neighbors and parents in the community were looking for answers because of a home daycare located at the residents. The raid happened in the early morning hours before the children arrived. Parents said they received a message from the daycare owners that morning saying they would be closed for the day and families should find other childcare services.

The day of the raid, 13 News spoke with one family whose children attend the daycare. They said FBI agents questioned them as well as other parents, and the agents told them at the time the case pertains to “internet crimes.”

13 News also learned the home daycare service is not listed in state records, but parents said it is separate from the residence describing it as a “mother in law suite” at the home. 13 News checked with county property records, but neighbors said the listed homeowner is deceased.