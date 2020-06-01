St. Albans man sentenced for federal drug conviction

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A St. Albans man was sentenced to federal prison today for possession with intent to distribute quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

United States Attorney Mike Stuart says Joshua Wayne Davis, 26, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison to include a three-year term of supervised release. He entered a guilty plea in January.

“A smorgasbord of illicit drugs,” Stuart says. “Mark this up as another win for the good guys. Poison peddlers will be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible. Great work by St. Albans PD.”

According to a statement sent to 13 News, Davis previously admitted on May 6, 2019, he possessed with intent to distribute the Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances.

“He also admitted to having, on that date, $12,944 in drug proceeds,” the statement says. “Officers from the St. Albans Police Department located the controlled substances and drug proceeds in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in St. Albans.”

St. Albans Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani is handling the prosecution.

