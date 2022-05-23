ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in St. Albans are asking for residents to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle.

According to the St. Albans Police Department, the vehicle was stolen around 10:10 a.m. May 16, 2022 from the 600 block of MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans. The camouflage-painted pick-up truck and a possible person of interest were spotted on security footage.

The SAPD is asking anyone with any information to contact 304-727-2251 during business hours and 304-348-8111 after business hours. Anyone who sees the pick up truck is asked to contact 911.