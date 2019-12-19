St. Albans Police looking for suspect in package theft

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – The St. Albans Police Department has seen a spike in package thefts in just this last week. They are often referred to as “porch pirates” or people who steal packages right off your front porch.

“Generally around the holidays we do see an increase in packages stolen from people’s front porches and that has increased over the last few years due to the fact that more people are ordering Christmas gifts online,” says Lt. Dan Wyatt with the St. Albans Police Department.

The other thing more people are starting to do is use video doorbells to beef up their home security, that is how the SAPD was able to attain these videos of an incident that occurred Wednesday on the 2400 block of Adams Avenue.

“That gives law enforcement opportunity or somewhere to start,” says Wyatt.

The victim did not wish to speak on camera due to how terrified she was that this had happened to her but tells 13 news she is thankful she had the security cameras.

“We have used home security videos to help identify suspects in car break-ins, vandalism, many different types of cases,” adds Wyatt.

In fact, video doorbells are on Amazon’s “Best Seller”, “Amazon’s Choice” and “Home Holiday Guide” lists, a security measure that could cost you less than $100 dollars.

“I would suggest adding tracking to that package so you know when it’s going to be delivered. if you know you potentially aren’t going to be home when a package is delivered,” adds Wyatt.

If you have any information on the man in the video you are asked to contact the St. Albans Police Department. Patrolman Fisher at (304) 727-2251 during business hours or Metro Communications at (304) 348-8111.

