St. Albans police search for man who stole $2k worth of liquor from Walgreens

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—According to the St. Albans Police Department, a man was photographed allegedly stealing approximately $2,000 worth of liquor from a Walgreens around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Those who recognize the man pictured below should contact Sgt. Pinson during regular business hours at (304) 727-2251 or after hours at (304) 348-8111.

St. Albans Police say that all callers will remain anonymous if they wish.

