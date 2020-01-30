St. Albans police shares warning of new mail scam

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – The St. Albans Police Department is sharing a warning of a mail scam that was reported earlier today.

Police say a woman in St. Albans called police after receiving a check in the mail that she believed was a scam. The woman said she had received a UPS next day air package addressed to her from Inventory Trading Co. with an address in Poesta, Iowa. She told police the package included a typed letter along with the check addressed to her in the amount of $2,750 from Livoti Enterprises, LLC. out of Elmwood Park, New Jersey.

Police say the two-page letter was for a car decal advertisement requesting that the recipient deposit the check to their bank account, keep a copy of the deposit receipt and send a copy of the deposit to a provided email address or by text to a provided phone number.

The letter goes on to say if the deposit is done on the day of the delivery, the recipient would receive a $200 Amazon gift card. Police say the letter is signed by “Auto Wrap Campaign Manager Jackie.”

The St. Albans police department says they received a similar complaint last week which was referred to the Hurricane Police Department.

