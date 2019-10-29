St. Albans probationary firefighters prepare to finish fire academy

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – The last time WOWK 13 News checked in with St. Albans probationary firefighters Lilly, Webster, and Mason they were brand new recruits in the fire academy out on one of their first practical scenarios. Two months later and they’re ready for graduation, but their training never stops and Monday’s tasks were both physically and mentally exhausting.

“They should have pride completing the academy because our academy is one of the toughest academies in the state,” says Lt. Chris Collins with the St. Albans Fire Department. He also says that they need to work on the teamwork, “that’s pretty important when you’re a firefighter you can’t do everything alone, you got to learn how to depend on your teammates and work together and communicate.”

The road ahead is a tough one, but these three men are dedicated to sticking with it so they can protect their community.

“Not everyone is cut for the job and you got to want it to do it and to me, I want it so I’m not giving up,” says Travis Lilly.

Each will start their shifts this week but will still be considered probationary for a year.