St. Albans receives disability grant

ST. ALBANS, W. Va. (WOWK) — The City of St. Albans has been awarded a grant from the West Virginia Developmental Disabilities Council to engage people with developmental disabilities.

The project aims to connect families in inclusive projects to improve the community. According to St. Albans Mayor Scott James, St. Albans is the first municipality to receive the grant.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our community to lead the way in demonstrating how people with developmental disabilities can be a catalyst for positive change in our state,” Mayor James told 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley.

The grant is the idea of St. Albans mom, Angie Breeden with the help of Laura Cox. For Breeden, it is a personal passion project.

“I have four children with developmental disabilities,” explained Breeden. “This is so important to continue to foster a sense of inclusion and self-worth and community.”

If you are interested in getting involved with this project, contact Angie Breeden here.