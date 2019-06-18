St. Albans teen’s duet with father goes viral

ST. ALBANS, W.Va (WOWK) – A St. Albans teen and her father are sending social media in a frenzy.

14-year-old Autumn Gillespie and her father Randy performed the song “Shallow” from the movie “A Star Is Born” in their living room one night and posted the video on Facebook.

14 year old Autumn Gillispie and her dad Randy singing Shallows …. We do not own the rights to this music or song please listen and enjoy and share share share. Go follow her on fb Mary Autumn WV singer and YouTube Auti G. ❤️❤️❤️ just a girl living her dream Posted by Autumn G WV Singer on Thursday, March 14, 2019

“When the numbers started climbing, I was like okay this is real… this is really happening” said Autumn.

The duo began singing together in church, never thinking Autumn’s career would take off the way it did.

They have made trips to Nashville to meet with music executives and to produce some of Autumn’s new singles.

She recently released her first single “Only One” co-written with Grammy nominated artist Christian Davis and has more songs on the way.

You can keep up with Autumn on her social media on Facebook (@AutumnGwvsinger), Instagram (@AutiMusic), and YouTube (@AutiG).

