St. Albans to be first certified “dementia-friendly” city in West Virginia

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) — Alzheimer’s and Dementia affect around 80,000 people in the state of West Virginia. But experts say many people don’t know how to interact or deal with people struggling with these illnesses.

Now, the city of St. Albans and the Alzheimer’s Association of West Virginia are working to change that, by making St. Albans the first certified

“Dementia-friendly” city in the state.

And part of that is requiring all St. Albans city employees to go through training from the Alzheimers Association. With special emphasis is being put on those employees who frequently come in contact with the general public.







The one-day training includes teaching the 10 signs of someone with Dementia and also providing cards that can be used by caretakers to let customer service employees know they are dealing with a patron with dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease.