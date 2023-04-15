ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The City of St. Albans took a step back in time this afternoon to open up a 100-year-old time capsule!

The time capsule was set in the cornerstone of the former St. Albans Jr. High School in 1923. At the time the capsule was buried, the building was the St. Albans High School. The Masonic Grand Lodge of West Virginia and Washington Lodge #58 placed the cornerstone.

Dozens of community members packed into the St. Albans Police Department headquarters this for the first look at what was placed inside the box was opened this afternoon, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Guests also included St. Albans Mayor Scott James, Members of Masonic lodges in West Virginia, and city council members.

“This unveiling event is an opportunity for the people of St. Albans to connect with our shared history and heritage,” said James. “We are grateful to the Grand Lodge of West Virginia and Washington Lodge #58 for donating these items, and we are excited to showcase the artifacts found within it.”

The capsule, a copper box, contained an edition of the Valley View Newspaper, dated on the day the capsule was buried, two dimes, one quarter, and documents listing the schoolboard members and other information.