St. Albans woman encourages others to screen for breast cancer

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A kind gesture here and there to brighten someone’s day or help them through a rough patch, that is how Beth Melton lives her life. She keeps that positive attitude even throughout a battle with breast cancer.

Melton is well known in her community, mostly for her kindness toward others. In October of last year Melton found out she had an aggressive form of breast cancer. After 16 rounds of chemotherapy and two surgeries she found out things had gotten worse.

“About 15 rounds into radiation we found out the cancer had metastasized to my bones,” Melton said. “So I’m actually now living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.”

Lately COVID-19 has thrown more challenges her way. Her husband couldn’t be with her for several treatments.

“It is hard not to have your support system right by your side,” she said.

She’s been able to keep working at her job with the West Virginia National Guard’s 130th Airlift Wing taking care of others.

“I work with certain members of their families through deployment making morale calls, checking on people and seeing if they need anything,” she said.

Even outside of work friends say Melton has handled the fight with bravery. She has been continuing to reach out and help those around her by doing things like leaving care packets for them when they least expect it. She said she doesn’t consider those gestures good deeds, she’s just doing the right thing.

“I will say I just try to be a good person and to help people and I think we are all called to do that just to spread a little kindness and bring a smile to someone’s face whenever we can,” Melton said.

When word spread about her diagnosis people in her small community rallied to show their support, with fundraisers, t-shirts and well wishes. But she’s hoping people who hear her story will take time to look out for themselves. “Please make sure you are doing your self exams,” she said. “Early detection is key. I was diagnosed right after my 40th birthday. You don’t think it is going to happen to you but it does.” For more information on Breast Cancer Awareness month and self exams click here.