CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A St. Albans woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to the theft of Social Security benefits.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 45-year-old Melissa Walker received SSA benefits on behalf of a deceased relative, a crime she admitted to. Court documents say that Waller illegally received $84,509 in federal benefits between June 2012 and April 2020.

The DOJ says that Waller will be sentenced on Oct. 13, and she faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.