ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Thieves took off with some football helmets and even a sound system for a youth football team, St. Albans Police Chief Marc Gilbert tells 13 News.

The St. Albans Little Dragons’ building sits behind McKinley Middle School and now the parents are trying to figure out exactly what was stolen and how much money they need to raise to replace the items.

Police say someone also broke into the building for the middle school’s soccer and football teams but nothing was