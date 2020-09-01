St. Mary’s acquires Huntington Internal Medicine Group’s assets

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) and Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG), an outpatient facility of SMMC, said SMMC’s acquisition of HIMG’s assets is complete.

“This transaction marks an important milestone for our community and Mountain Health Network’s continued journey of achieving beneficial clinical integration,” said Michael Mullins, FACHE, president and CEO of Mountain Health Network. “We are pleased to continue that tremendous work of HIMG’s founders and build on our shared history of working together to meet the health needs of the residents of our region.”

SMMC filed an application with the West Virginia Health Care Authority to review the transaction as part of the Certificate of Need process in May. The WVHCA approved the CON in July, determining patients would experience serious problems in obtaining care without the acquisition.

“We are pleased to complete this transaction and begin integrating our services to better serve our patients,” said Todd Campbell, president of SMMC. “St. Mary’s and HIMG have a long-standing history of working together and we are looking forward to continuing that relationship as part of the same health care delivery system.”

SMMC says it will keep the HIMG name and HIMG physicians will continue to provide services at their current location on Route 60 in Huntington.

“From its beginnings 50 years ago, HIMG has grown into a provider of world-class medical services for the Tri-State,” said Mark Morgan, president and COO of HIMG. “We are looking forward to this new partnership that will allow us to provide an even higher level of technology, access and quality medical services to our region.”

