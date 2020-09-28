St. Mary’s earns gold award from an American Heart Association program

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – St. Mary’s Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Get with the Guidelines®-Resuscitation Gold Award.

The medical center says they earned the award by implementing quality improvement measures the American Heart Association outlined for treating patients who suffer cardiac arrests in the hospital, specifically, the measures in treating adult in-hospital cardiac arrest patients.

“St. Mary’s is dedicated to helping our patients have the best possible outcome and

implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation

program will help us accomplish this by making it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge

and guidelines to work on a daily basis,” said Samantha Ash, RN, MSN, NEA-BC, CSSGB,

director of Critical Care Services at St. Mary’s.

The hospital says these guidelines include following protocols for medical emergency team response, patient safety effective and timely resuscitation (CPR) and post-resuscitation care. Hospitals must comply with the quality measures for two or more consecutive years to qualify for the awards.

The Get with the Guidelines-Resuscitation program began in 1999 through the American Heart Association’s National Registry of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation as a way to collect resuscitation data from hospitals across the country and to create research-based guidelines for treatment, according to the American Heart Association. The association says more than 200,000 adults and children have an in-hospital cardiac arrest each year.

“We are pleased to recognize St. Mary’s for their commitment in following these guidelines,”

said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and

Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General

Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Shortening the time to effective resuscitation and maximizing

post-resuscitation care is critical to patient survival.”

The American Heart Association says Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation builds on the work of its National Registry of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and data from the registry helps improve research-based guidelines for in-hospital resuscitation.

