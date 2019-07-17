St. Mary’s Hospitality House seeks donations

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Saint Mary’s Hospitality House is holding an open house Wednesday and asking the public for donations so they can keep providing services to guests.

The hospitality house is in need of paper towels, toilet paper, laundry detergent, razors, canned foods, coffee and coffee supplies, individually wrapped snacks, and travel size toiletries.

The hospitality house has been open for five years now and gives people whose loved ones are in area hospitals a place to stay, freshen up, and take a break from the standard hospital setting.

“People come in with virtually the clothes on their back. When it’s something emergent that happens, you don’t always plan to bring a toothbrush or shampoo, it’s typically the farthest thing from your mind,” said House Manager Aimee Jackson. “Our intent is to make this as easy as possible for our guests because typically what’s going on across the parking lot isn’t ever easy.”

Staff tell us they welcome donations any day and always have their doors open to the community so they can learn more about their mission.

“It’s important to get it out there in the community to let other people know this is available if you are in the middle of a medical crisis,” said Jackson. “A lot of people don’t think about; you don’t think about places like this until you desperately need one.”