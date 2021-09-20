Man sent to hospital following Charleston stabbing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A stabbing was reported on Charleston’s East End on Monday. The call came in from the McDonald’s on Washington Street East.

Police say a man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

There is no suspect in this crime at this time.

We’ll provide more information on this developing story as soon as new details emerge.

