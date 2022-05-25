CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston residents and visitors can once again enjoy outdoor dining, food trucks and outdoor recreation on Kanawha Boulevard from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

To keep pedestrians safe, the activities will require temporary closures on Kanawha Boulevard and other Downtown Charleston streets. More information is below.

Outdoor Dining

Parts of Capitol and Hale streets will close for outdoor dining from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Virginia and Quarrier streets will be open. Emergency crews will still have access to closed streets.

Outdoor Dining — Memorial Day Weekend (Friday, May 27 to Monday, May 30)

Capitol Street, from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street, will close Friday at 3 p.m. to Monday at 10 p.m. Hale Street, from Quarrier Street to Lee Street, will close Friday at 3 p.m. to Saturday at 11 p.m.

Outdoor Dining – Regular Schedule (Memorial Day to Labor Day)

Capitol Street, from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street, will close Friday at 3 p.m. to Sunday at 10 p.m. Hale Street, from Quarrier Street to Lee Street, will close Friday at 3 p.m. to Saturday at 11 p.m.

Note: During Charleston Sternwheel Regatta and Labor Day weekend, closure for Capitol Street

will be modified.

Food Truck Wednesday (Wednesday, June 1 to Wednesday, Aug. 31)

Every Wednesday from June 1 to Aug. 31, there will be music, food and activities in the City Center at Slack Plaza. This will occur from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wedndesays. DJ EJ will kick off the summer series and participating food trucks will include MR Poppins, The Shape Shop, Dem 2 Brothers, Busters Blazin’ Grill, Mr. Choo Choo, Just Drinks and more.

Sunday Kanawha Boulevard Closure for Outdoor Recreation (Memorial Day to Labor Day)

Kanawha Boulevard, between Court and Greenbrier streets, will close to vehicles every Sunday from

Memorial Day to Labor Day. This will make space for outdoor recreation such as biking, walking, and running. The westbound lane of Kanawha Boulevard, between Morris and Hale streets, will be open to local vehicular traffic.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the Capital City is excited to bring back summer acitivites in addition to Live on the Levee and more events.