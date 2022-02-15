CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Senate has passed a bill that could potentially give state employees a raise.

Senate Bill 531 was requested by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice near the beginning of the current legislative session.

If it passes, it would amend and reenact West Virginia Code §15-2-5 to increase annual salaries of certain state employees, public school teachers, school service personnel and West Virginia State Police.

After receiving a vote of 33-0 (with one state senator absent) in the State Senate, the bill now moves on to the West Virginia House of Delegates.