State fire marshals suspect arson in Sissonville fire

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Aauthorities are investigating a case of arson in Sissonville after part of an apartment complex burned overnight.

It still faintly smelled like smoke Sunday morning … after an early morning fire at the apartments left damage.

Apartment resident Nena Hagur says her two sons woke her up. They say the fire sounded like a big “bam” noise.

“Terrible, just awful,” Hagur said.

Deputy State Fire Marshall Jason Baltic said its it’s arson and they’re still investigating.

“They had heavy fire out of the second story front apartment,” he said. “They made an initial attack … we were able to stop the fire from progressing to any other apartments other than this one bit section of them.”

Four families were displaced from the fire and the American Red Cross had to be called in. Now all that’s left is for the apartment complex maintenance to board up what they can.

No injuries were reported from the fire, but two residents remain unlocated.

