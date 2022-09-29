HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is one step closer to getting its new baseball stadium.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a monetary award to Marshall University $13.8 million dollars to go toward the construction of the new stadium. Officials say this is the final funding needed to complete the $20 million project.

The new stadium is set to open in 2024, according to Marshall University officials. It will be built between 2nd Avenue and 22nd Streets adjacent to Marshall’s Dot Hicks Field.

The MU Board of Governors gave the greenlight for the project this June.

Just last week, demolition began to tear down the abandoned buildings on the lot where the stadium will be built. Students at Marshall told WOWK 13 News reporter Anna King they were excited to have the stadium closer to campus.