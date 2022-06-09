FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear held a press conference Thursday in which he declared a state of emergency in Kentucky during the baby formula shortage affecting the country.

The order activates price-gouging laws to protect formula purchasers from “predatory pricing” that may happen when high demand limits supply. The state of emergency and price gouging laws can last for 30 days, and local county and city officials can request an extension.

“By implementing our price gouging laws, we can make sure that families are not being charged more than they should to obtain a critical supply of formula to feed their baby,” Gov. Beshear said. “I urge families to immediately report any instance of price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.”

The baby formula shortage was mainly caused by a lack of supply when a major production plant was shut down in February after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigated cases of bacterial infections in infants who were fed the formula.

Kentuckians can click here to report baby formula price gouging to Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Gov. Beshear said the Attorney General has not reported claims of price gouging or requested that price gouging laws be activated, but other states have reported these claims and are taking action.

“The infant formula shortage has caused worry and frustration for Kentucky’s families as they have sought to provide nutrition to our most precious citizens,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “We encourage families to reach out to all available resources in their community, including local health departments, pediatricians, food pantries, community action councils and other supporting agencies to meet the nutritional needs of their infants and to ensure they thrive. We also encourage all eligible families to enroll in WIC or SNAP to help during this shortage.”

In the same press conference, Gov. Beshear also announced he took further action to help Kentuckians save at the pump when gas prices are at an all-time high.