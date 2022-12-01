ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) will have a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to midnight in Roane County, West Virginia.

The checkpoint will be on U.S. Route 119 in front of HG Energy in Spencer. An alternate checkpoint is set along U.S. Route 33 in front of First National Bank’s drive-thru in Spencer. WVSP says.

Troopers will mainly focus on driving under the influence (DUI), but will also look for speeding, reckless driving, and seat belt violations.

To report drunk or reckless drivers, dial the State Police System SP (​*77) on a hands-free cellphone. This will connect callers to the nearest WVSP detachment.

For more information regarding this checkpoint, contact First Sergeant S.D. Schoolcraft at WVSP’s Clay Detachment by dialing (304) 286-3185.