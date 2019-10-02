State Police fatally shoots suspect in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police say troopers fatally shot a suspect in Drennan, W.Va. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, sometime after 5:10 p.m. Troopers say the suspect was identified as Jack Thomas Naylor, age 50 of Drennen, W.Va.
State Police say troopers and the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, responded to shots fired call in the Drennen area of Nicholas County at around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival Troopers and deputies encountered Naylor, who they say was armed.
According to State Police, Naylor pointed a rifle at law enforcement officers and troopers then fired their weapons at him. Naylor was pronounced dead after the incident.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
