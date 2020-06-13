State Police seeks help in Hurricane robbery investigation

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police Winfield Detachment ask the public for help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred yesterday at a Go Mart in Hurricane.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, the cashier told them a man phoned the Go Mart on Route 34 in Hurricane and said he was the Executive Vice President of the company.

“The male on the phone directed the cashier to compile money and stayed on the phone for the duration,” the statement said. “At approximately 6:30 PM, a white female entered the store and advised she was there to pick up the money.”

According to police, the cashier gave the woman a bank bag that contained a large amount of money. The woman then left the store walking towards the neighboring KFC restaurant.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact TFC. Eastridge or TFC. Garren at 304-586-2000.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories