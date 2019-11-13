State Police to conduct DUI checkpoint in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Police, in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 6 p.m. until Midnight. The checkpoint will be held on West Virginia Route 61 near Marmet, Kanawha County.

According to West Virginia State Police, the purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impaired drivers, as well as to educate the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. Troopers urge the motoring public to assist the State Police in their efforts to stop driving under the influence incidents by reporting impaired drivers.

