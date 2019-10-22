State Senator Palumbo to not run for reelection in 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Longtime West Virginia lawmaker Senator Corey Palumbo (D-Kanawha) has decided not to run for reelection in 2020. Palumbo served six years in the West Virginia House of Delegates and will complete 12 years in the State Senate next year.

Palumbo is currently the Minority Whip, the number-two ranking Democrat in the State Senate. Banking Committee Chairman Delegate Eric Nelson (R-Kanawha) has already declared a run for this Senate seat.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories