CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia State Senator is reaching out to help a woman stranded in Ukraine.

Senator Mark Maynard, (R-Wayne County), said a friend of a friend reached out and asked for help to reunite the woman with her spouse.

“I really enjoyed trying to help,” Maynard said. “It is the first time I’d ever dealt with anything international or global and it was really a pleasure to try to help somebody that was there in Ukraine trapped.”

The woman needing help is from Ukraine and was there visiting when the turmoil started.

Maynard said he started reaching out to his connections in Washington, D.C. to get more information. The whole thing has been a learning experience for him but he said he is happy to be in a position to try and make a difference.

“I feel like Ukraine is like the underdog here and they are trying to just live their life by themselves,” he said.