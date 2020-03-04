State-wide tornado drill held in Kentucky

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — At least 25 people in Nashville, Tennessee have died as a result of the tornado in the overnight and early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

With that in mind of public safety directors, the state of Kentucky tested their tornado warning systems on the morning of Wednesday, March 4, 2020, as they do every year. Typically, the tornado drill happens on the first Wednesday in March, weather permitting.

Sirens across the Bluegrass State went off at exactly 10:07 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Folks in Kentucky were also notified of the severe weather drill through emails, texts, mobile apps, push notifications, and even phone calls as soon as the sirens started going off. Safety officials say with the tragedy in Nashville fresh on everyone’s mind, it’s important for you and your loved ones to be prepared in the event of a tornado.

“In 2017, we actually used the sirens for a tornado warning. It went over Flatwoods and a tornado actually touched down in Ironton,” said Burford Hurley, Greenup County Director of Public Safety. “There was a ball game going on [in Flatwoods at the time], and those people were able [to be notified in time and leave the field] when that siren went off.”

One county that participated in the tornado drill, but did not activate any of its sirens, was Boyd County. Officials tell us that’s because of some technical issues. However, they hope to test the sirens within a couple of weeks.

