CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The seventeenth annual West Virginia Archery in the Schools State Tournament is happening on Mar. 26, 2022, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
According to a press release from the West Virginia DNR says the doors open at 8 a.m. with the first archers participating starting at 9 a.m. They say it will end at 5 p.m. with an awards ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m.
“Over 1,300 students from 76 schools from across the state participated in the State Qualifier this year. Of those, the top seven teams and the top 15 boys and girls from elementary, middle and high school are ready to pull back their bowstring and [take] aim for a win,” says Chris Scraggs, Archery in the Schools program coordinator.
Schools participating in the tournament include:
- Bridge/Clendenin Elementary School
- Buckhannon Upshur High School
- Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School
- Cameron Middle School
- Cedar Grove Community School
- Chapmanville Middle School
- Chapmanville Regional High School
- Chesapeake Elementary School
- Conner Street Elementary School
- Crum PK8
- East Bank Middle School
- Edison Middle School
- Elk Elementary Center
- Elkview Middle School
- George Washington Elementary School
- George Washington Middle School
- Grace Christian School
- HEAT
- Herbert Hoover High School
- Hinton area Elementary School
- Hurricane High School
- Hurricane Middle School
- Hurricane Town Elementary School
- Independence Middle School
- James Monroe High School
- John Marshall High School
- Lakeside Elementary School
- Martin Elementary School
- Maysville-Union Tigers
- Moundsville Middle School
- Mountain View Elementary School
- Petersburg High School
- Petersburg Middle School
- Peterstown Elementary School
- Peterstown Middle School
- Pickens School
- Pipestem Christian Academy
- Poca High School
- Poca Middle School
- Ravenswood High School
- Ripley High School
- Ripley Middle School
- Riverside High School
- Shady Spring High School
- Shady Spring Middle School
- Summers Co. High School
- Upshur Co. Homeschool
- Upshur County Homeschool Archery Association
- Wahama
- West Teays Elementary School
- Wheeling Central Catholic
- Wheeling Park High School
- Winfield High School
- Winfield Middle School
- Wirt County High School
Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children (six years old to seventeen years old) and children under six years old get in for free.