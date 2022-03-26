CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The seventeenth annual West Virginia Archery in the Schools State Tournament is happening on Mar. 26, 2022, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

According to a press release from the West Virginia DNR says the doors open at 8 a.m. with the first archers participating starting at 9 a.m. They say it will end at 5 p.m. with an awards ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m.

“Over 1,300 students from 76 schools from across the state participated in the State Qualifier this year. Of those, the top seven teams and the top 15 boys and girls from elementary, middle and high school are ready to pull back their bowstring and [take] aim for a win,” says Chris Scraggs, Archery in the Schools program coordinator.

Schools participating in the tournament include:

Bridge/Clendenin Elementary School

Buckhannon Upshur High School

Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School

Cameron Middle School

Cedar Grove Community School

Chapmanville Middle School

Chapmanville Regional High School

Chesapeake Elementary School

Conner Street Elementary School

Crum PK8

East Bank Middle School

Edison Middle School

Elk Elementary Center

Elkview Middle School

George Washington Elementary School

George Washington Middle School

Grace Christian School

HEAT

Herbert Hoover High School

Hinton area Elementary School

Hurricane High School

Hurricane Middle School

Hurricane Town Elementary School

Independence Middle School

James Monroe High School

John Marshall High School

Lakeside Elementary School

Martin Elementary School

Maysville-Union Tigers

Moundsville Middle School

Mountain View Elementary School

Petersburg High School

Petersburg Middle School

Peterstown Elementary School

Peterstown Middle School

Pickens School

Pipestem Christian Academy

Poca High School

Poca Middle School

Ravenswood High School

Ripley High School

Ripley Middle School

Riverside High School

Shady Spring High School

Shady Spring Middle School

Summers Co. High School

Upshur Co. Homeschool

Upshur County Homeschool Archery Association

Wahama

West Teays Elementary School

Wheeling Central Catholic

Wheeling Park High School

Winfield High School

Winfield Middle School

Wirt County High School

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children (six years old to seventeen years old) and children under six years old get in for free.