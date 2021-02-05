Staying connected: Portsmouth police launch new app

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – In the past, if you had a question or needed to submit a tip to the police, you would have to pick up the phone and call 9-1-1 or police headquarters. While many still do that, Portsmouth residents now have another option.

The Portsmouth Police Department launched a new app that’s been in development for nearly two months. Police Chief Debby Brewer says it’s designed to connect with the community faster.

To get the community to be able to interact better with our department without having to call so much. Debby Brewer, Portsmouth Police Chief

The app not only offers an easier way to contact the department, but it also features information like the local sex offender registry, where to find the right permit, and even how to file a report without leaving your home.



The app offers several services including the sex-offender registry and where to find a crash report online. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Brewer says in addition to their services, the app can also direct anyone “straight to an app where you can download a crash report without having to come to the department.”

While the app is still new to residents, many say from what they’ve seen, it seems very convenient. Portsmouth residents Jason White and Marshall Heil both say the app would be worth downloading.

It’s, like user-friendly and easy to navigate. ‘Convenient’ would be like a keyword that could kind of sum up the app really well. Jason White, Portsmouth resident

Residents using the app can also provide their comments and/or complaints against certain officers through the app as well. On the home screen, just look for the “Community Feedback” button and select from the following options:

Officer/Dispatch Commendation

Officer/Dispatch Complaint

Comments/Complaints

Many residents say this new app is a step in the right direction, especially during these tough times.

If people have more accessibility to the police, then they’ll definitely feel safer and make the community a better place. Marshall Heil, Portsmouth resident

For more information on the App and where to download, click here.

