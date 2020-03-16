Staying Prepared: First responders get hazardous situation training

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — First responders are on the front lines battling the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Some have already infected with it, most recently a firefighter in Columbus, Ohio. On Monday, March 16, 2020 in Huntington, first responders gathered to train for hazardous situations thanks to a program put on by the West Virginia Army National Guard.

About 50 first responders from across Cabell County got the training they may need now more than ever. Police, firefighters, EMS paramedics, and sanitation workers heard from the WVANC about staying safe in a biohazardous situation. While COVID-19 was not the focus of the training, it was certainly discussed thoroughly.

“When it comes to COVID-19, it’s like any other biological event that we could encounter,” said Cpt. John Ivester of the WVANC. “First responders are generally going to be at risk more just because they’re constantly around it. However, as long as they practice proper [decontamination] techniques and wear the right [personal protective equipment], they can mitigate any spread [of a virus].”

No matter where you live, dispatchers are asking that when you call 911, you tell them whether you’re dealing with shortness of breath, a dry cough, or a fever.

“911 is assessing patients as they’re calling with questions and we’re also going to be asking those questions in the field as well,” said David McClure, Shift Supervisor at Cabell County EMS. “There’s a lot of advanced screening that we’re doing, we’re taking a lot more temperatures.”

McClure says Cabell County EMS personnel already sanitize the ambulances after each call, but with COVID-19 on everyone’s mind, they’re making sure to thoroughly clean the vehicles.

“[We’re] keeping our stations clean so we don’t move the virus from a station to an ambulance and then to someone else’s home,” McClure said.

It’s situations first responders want to make sure they’re ready for with tools they hope they never have to use.

Dispatchers are also urging the public to stop going into emergency rooms or calling 911 for issues they can take care of through their primary care physician or by going to an after-care clinic. They say hospitals are already crowded with flu-related patients.

