Still no benefits, hospital workers say; CHH says that’s not the case

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital workers are once again expressing concerns about current working conditions a week after returning to work.

Workers are claiming the hospital is not offering the benefits they were promised in the new contract agreement. These benefits include full coverage on healthcare, dental, and vision.



Cabell County Hospital workers gather outside of the hospital Thursday afternoon. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

In response, the hospital released a statement saying “Employees’ benefits are effective retroactive to December 2nd. However, completing enrollment does not activate benefits immediately.”

