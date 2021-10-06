Stolen side-by-side investigation leads to drug bust in Ohio

SALEM CENTER, OH (WOWK) – A man is has been arrested after an investigation into a stolen UTV led to the discovery of suspected drugs in Meigs County, Ohio.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, deputies received information around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, on a possible stolen side-by-side in the Salem Center area. Following up on the tip, deputies found the side-by-side, which was reported stolen out of Gallia County, Ohio.

A suspect, identified by the sheriff’s office as Darrin K. Johnston, 56, of Vinton, Ohio, was taken into custody at the scene. While making the arrest, deputies said they saw suspected heroin and crystal methamphetamine in plain view in the house and then contacted the Major Crimes Task Force.

According to the sheriff’s office, the task force then executed a search warrant at a home on Price Strong Road in Vinton, Ohio, where they found a “large amount” of suspected crystal meth, heroin and marijuana as well as digital scales, baggies and drug paraphernalia. Deputies say the suspected drugs were sent to the Ohio Bureau of Investigation and Identification to be analyzed.

Deputies say a firearm Johnston had on his person was also seized when he was taken into custody.