Stolen vehicle leads to Kanawha County pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is facing charges after reports of a stolen vehicle led to a pursuit in Kanawha County this past weekend.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says Randy Billups, 46, of Hico, led officers on a chase through Charleston after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Cabin Creek on Saturday, Nov. 21.

KCSO officials say they were notified of a vehicle reportedly stolen from Dry Branch Road in Cabin Creek. On his way to the site, Deputy Dingess passed the stolen vehicle going the opposite direction on I-77 and notified the Charleston Police Department of the situation.

According to deputies, the Dingess caught up with the vehicle near Greenbrier Street in Charleston and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled from the road, going into Piedmont Road and continuing east. Billups allegedly almost hit a bicyclist during the pursuit, reaching 75 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone.

Officials say Billups reached a dead-end on Bullitt Street, and then allegedly attempted to flee on foot at the intersection of Court and Smith Streets. According to the sheriff’s office, Dingess tackled the driver to the ground when he attempted to get into another vehicle at the intersection.

Billups reportedly had a knife on him at the time of his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office, and was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, grand larceny, and attempted grand larceny.

KCSO officials say Billups was also wanted in Fayette County for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving while suspended, transferring and receiving stolen goods, conspiracy, and a bench warrant.