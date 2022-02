NITRO, WV (WOWK) — There is a working structure fire at the U Rent a Space in Nitro. 1st Avenue South is currently shut down.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 2:45 p.m.

They say that 1st Avenue South is currently shut down with no word on when it will open back up.

No injuries have been reported at this time and they say no one was in the building.

The Nitro Fire Department, Institute VFD, Tornado VFD, Nitro PD, and “several” Putnam County stations responded to the fire.