Clerk wounded in shoplifting incident that went wrong at Pile Hardware in Charleston, WV September 10, 2020 (Photo: Elbert Mosley/WOWK Staff

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) A clerk has been shot at Pile Hardware on Charleston’s West Side, according to Metro 911 officials.

Metro officials say the shooting happened after a shoplifting incident. They say Charleston police have detained one person and secured the scene.

The clerk’s condition is unknown at this time.

